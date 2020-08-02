The New York Mets were unable to contact designated hitter Yoenis Cespedes, who did not show up at Truist Park for Sunday afternoon’s MLB game in Atlanta, for an extended period, a situation that sparked widespread concern for his safety.
Those fears were eased moments after the Braves finished a 4-0 victory over the Mets when New York general manager Brodie van Wegenen told ESPN's Jeff Passan that Cespedes planned to opt out of the 2020, COVID-19-shortened season. Passan reported that the Mets sent security to his room, which was vacant and was without his belongings. He left without notifying the team of his decision, but the Mets were able to confirm what happened during the game through Cespedes' agent, Passan said.
The Braves and Mets played a 1:10 p.m. game, and New York was without Cespedes, a two-time all-star who was the designated hitter in Saturday night’s 7-1 loss in Atlanta. The Mets announced earlier they did not think Cespedes’ safety is at risk, according to multiple reports Sunday afternoon, though the club did issue a statement about failure to contact the slugger.
“(Cespedes) did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence,” Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement. “Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.”
The 34-year-old has struggled this season, going 5-for-31 (.161 average) with 15 strikeouts. Before this season, he had not played since 2018 because he missed time with a series of leg injuries, including a broken ankle from a reported encounter with a wild boar.
