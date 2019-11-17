DULUTH — Cycling smoothly on what has long been an effective power play under the eye of head coach Jeff Pyle, the Atlanta Gladiators closed out an unprecedented stretch of four games in as many days with a 4-3 win over the Indy Fuel.
Defenseman Joel Messner unloaded a howitzer from inside the blue line that deflected off traffic out front with just over 10 minutes to play in a tie game Sunday.
“Our power play has really been good,” Pyle said. “Mess, I tell him he's got to go to certain spots to be successful. He realizes what spots those are and when he finds them, we find him. He's got a great shot and if it doesn't go in, it's usually a nice rebound for us.”
The Fuel were also at the end of an exhaustive trip with four games in five days and the tired legs showed for both teams Sunday.
“They're a pretty good skilled team and we played with them,” Pyle said. “We could handle their speed. We have to learn our assignments better defensively. We scored the goals that we needed to.”
Atlanta's last two weeks were likely the biggest huddle of the season. The Gladiators were in Newfoundland for two games last weekend and the travel was significant. They returned, only to leave again a few days later for a 10:30 a.m. game Thursday in Jacksonville.
They won that game, but Friday night, the Icemen ran roughshod in a 7-3 rout.
Atlanta (6-7-0-0) left after the game in order to be home for Saturday's clash with Florida. Pyle was disappointed with the team's commitment level after the 4-1 loss at home.
“I thought, for what we went through, the boys really stood up,” he said. “I know a lot of people probably broke their legs jumping off the bandwagon (Saturday) night, but I know what I've got. I called them out and everybody stepped up. I was proud of them.”
The Gladiators gave up the first goal for the third straight night, but this time rallied to take a 2-1 lead before the first period was over. Graham Knott banged in a rebound at the post 5:34 into the game to put Indy up.
Zach Malatesta scored to tie it at 13:46 and then facilitated the go-ahead goal at 15:53. The defenseman charged to the post to pounce on a rebound. When his backhand try didn't go, Malatesta jammed at it again on the forehand and got it underneath Fuel goaltender Charles Williams.
On his next shift, Malatesta carried the puck through neutral and drove the lane. Williams turned aside his shot, only to have Tommy Marchin on the doorstep to corral the bouncing puck. Indy (6-7-0-0) promptly pulled Williams in favor of Chase Marchand.
Marchin's sixth goal of the season forged a lead for Atlanta for the first time more than 147 minutes. Malatesta also was the one to give Atlanta that lead, on the game-winning goal at 8:38 of the third period in Thursday's game in Jacksonville.
Since then, over losses in Jacksonville on Friday and at home Saturday against Florida, the Gladiators have been chasing the game.
“We have a lot of potential even though we're short-handed if we play hard and we play smart,” Pyle said. “I thought we did tonight. Last night we were sloppy and we got what we deserved. Florida is a good team and you can learn from them.
“When we clean up our game a little bit and we don't play high-risk, we're in pretty good shape. That's really the most important thing. We still kind of threw up on ourselves a couple of times, but in this league, we cheat a lot and that's what gets us in trouble.”
They pushed the lead to 3-1 on Avery Peterson's first goal of the season at 6:58 of the second. Marchand went behind his net to play the puck and lost it. Peterson swept around the other side and scored before Marchand could get back.
Indy cut it to 3-2 on an unassisted tally from Dylan McLaughlin at 10:46. The puck took an unexpected carom off the boards and gave McLaughlin a one-on-one with goalie Sean Bonar. McLaughlin beat Bonar over the glove.
Marchin was slashed on a short-handed breakaway with 37 seconds left in the period. He was awarded a penalty shot, but hit the post.
The Fuel tied it 3-3 just 19 seconds into the third, converting on a power play. Bonar fended off two hard shots from the left side before kicking the second rebound off to the right. An unguarded Matthew Thompson was there to lift it home. Thompson was in the box for slashing when the Gladiators scored the game-winner.
“I'm proud of the guys,” Pyle said. “They've earned two days off. We went through a pretty tough schedule the last two weeks and I like our character. We'll get a couple of guys in this week and go from there.”