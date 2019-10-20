GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Atlanta Gladiators earned their second victory in a 24-hour window over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in upstate South Carolina.
Joel Messner netted the final two goals to give the Gladiators a 4-3 win.
Liam Pecararo struck first for the home team, then Atlanta’s leading scorer Scott Conway scored later in the first period to level the score. Joona Koppanen and Dante Hannoun continued their hot starts with assists on the opening goal.
Greenville reclaimed the lead just 53 seconds later. The Gladiators’ potent offense did not stay down for long, though. Hannoun earned another assist on a Tommy Marchin goal to cap the first period.
Patrick Bajkov helped the Swamp Rabbits take a 3-2 lead early in the second period, but veteran defenseman Joel Messner stepped up for the Gladiators in the latter stages of the contest. Nick Bligh fed Messner for a blue line blast that tied the game with just over two minutes left in the second frame.
Messner struck against when Marchin and Sam Asselin assisted on his second goal of the afternoon. That tally proved to be the game-winner as Sean Bonar and the Glads’ defense held off Greenville for their second straight win.