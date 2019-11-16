LAWRENCEVILLE — Once again, it was the Joy Mertzig show for Georgia Gwinnett College’s girls soccer team.
She scored two goals in their semifinal victory over Washington Adventist on Friday, and then scored both goals in GGC’s 2-0 victory over Viterbo in the A.I.I. championship game.
She scored 53 seconds before halftime to break the deadlock after a defensive first half, and then added some insurance with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game. The second goal was her 17th of the season, breaking the school record for goals in a season that was previously held by 2017 standout Ana Gonzalez.
“It just shows how much we have grown as a team,” Mertzig said on the title. “We started with 19 new players not knowing each other, and we’ve really grown throughout the season.”
Scoring chances were tough to come by for both teams in the first half. Viterbo had the first sight of goal about 13 minutes into the contest when Abby Kellner put a header on target, but the shot never really troubled GGC goalkeeper Sophie Hoare.
Outside of that, the Grizzlies were comfortable keeping the ball and working to carve out an opening. There were a few flashes with opportunities from set pieces, but no great chances until Mertzig’s goal just before halftime. Kyara Armenta found Mertzig with a pass just inside the box.
After a couple of touches, she fired a shot from the left side of the box, and it beat the goalkeeper at the near post to give the Grizzlies the lead going into halftime.
“That changed everything,” GGC head coach Mike Giuliano. “That was a 50-50 game in the first half. It would have been completely fair for it to be 0-0. Having a team as young as we do, getting that lead just gave them a level of confidence for the second half.”
GGC had one big chance to double its lead early in the second half on an awkward deflection. A shot from outside the box pin-balled around about 10 yards from goal, taking the final touch off Armenta’s chest. The “shot” was on target, but didn’t have enough behind it to hit the back of the net.
After surviving that chance, Viterbo started to pile on the pressure as time was running out. They had a pair of corner kicks that were barely cleared midway through the half, and had a golden opportunity when they won a free kick just outside the box with 12 minutes to go.
Viterbo’s Sydney King hit a beautiful shot, but GGC’s second half goalkeeper Elisa Randel tipped it up onto the crossbar to deny the game-tying goal.
“She’s done that multiple times this year,” Giuliano said. “We play two keepers. That’s not a common thing to do, but we trust them both. We can’t decide who to play, so we play them both.”
Just over a minute later the Grizzlies found some space on the counterattack, and Jenny Stadin had a two-on-one with Mertzig. Stadin squared the ball to Mertzig, who dribbled the ball around the goalkeeper and tapped the ball into the vacant goal to make it 2-0 Grizzlies with 10:49 remaining.
“Coach said at halftime that their keeper is really good, so I was expecting her to step up,” Mertzig said. “I kind of decided that I was going to try to go around her. It was a spur of the moment decision.”
The buzzer sounded after an uneventful final 10 minutes, and the Grizzlies were conference champions again. They finished the season with a 14-5-1 record including the postseason, and won their two A.I.I. tournament games by a combined score of 9-0.
“This is the first season in a long time where I couldn’t find a clear first 11,” Giuliano said. “We had different starters tonight than we had last night. Whoever it was, the next girl up stepped up.”
GGC will play in the opening round of the NAIA tournament next weekend, with the host sites to be revealed on Monday.