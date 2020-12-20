Parker Wroble, a 2019 Mill Creek grad, signed with the Mercer University football program on National Signing Day. The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder initially joined the Air Force Academy Preparatory School football program after high school.
Wroble is a dual threat as a runner and wide receiver who was signed for Mercer’s Joker position. He was a first-team all-county and all-state selection as a Mill Creek junior after rushing 86 times for 663 yards and seven touchdowns, and catching 45 passes for 698 yards and three more scores. He averaged 10.4 yards per touch on offense.
“This was a big pickup for us,” Mercer head coach Drew Cronic said. “Parker is from Mill Creek High School and will play the Joker position for us. He can catch the football and run routes, or he can run the football and be in the backfield. We can play him in a lot of different positions on the field. He will be a playmaker for us offensively.”
As a senior, Wroble was the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett’s Athlete of the Year after rushing 59 times for 416 yards and three TDs and catching 35 passes for 419 yards and four TDs.
“Parker is extremely dynamic and can do everything that we want him to in the passing game, receiving game and running game,” Mercer co-offensive coordinator Tim Foster said. “We’re going to get him the ball in a lot of different ways. He comes from a very good program at Mill Creek in Gwinnett County, and we take a lot of pride in recruiting Gwinnett. We’re really excited about him and what he can bring to change our offense.”
