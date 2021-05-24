Every college baseball season has its challenges, whether it be injuries, a losing streak or a hitting slump. In 2021, teams in the Southern Conference had to deal with unusual circumstances, including scheduling changes due to budget cuts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adding to the grind of the college baseball season, Mercer and teams in the Southern Conference had to play doubleheaders every weekend during the conference schedule. With the budget cuts, the conference also limited the field for the postseason tournament to the top four teams in the conference.
The Mercer Bears offense slugged their way through the season and into one of the SoCon Tournament spots, leading the nation in homers with 87. Brookwood grad and first baseman Angelo DiSpigna is tied for the team lead at 13 homers with shortstop RJ Yeager.
On the mound, Mercer is led by graduate transfer Garrett Delano, a semifinalist for the John Olerud Award, given to the best two-way threat in college baseball each season. Delano, has been Mr. Dependable for the Bears, posting a 6-1 record and a 4.13 ERA. At the plate, Delano has produced as well boosting a team-leading .341 batting average with nine homers and 50 RBIs.
Mercer has had a successful 2021 campaign boasting a 35-20 record overall, and an 18-9 record in the Southern Conference. Despite losing two of three to Wofford in the regular season finale, the Mercer Bears are looking to defend their SoCon conference tournament title and make a run to the NCAA tournament.
The Bears have been one of the most consistent teams in the state of Georgia over the past decade under head coach Craig Gibson. Mercer has earned a path to the NCAA tournament in 2010, 2013 and most recently in 2019.
Mercer will open the 2021 SoCon tournament as the No. 3 seed and will take on the No. 2 seed Samford Bulldogs, Thursday, May 27 in the second game of the day. If Mercer is fortunate enough to make it past the SoCon Tournament and advance to a regional, the Mercer offense has the ability to wreak havoc on any pitching staff.
2021 SoCon Baseball Championship May 27-30 Fluor Field Greenville, S.C
May 27 (Game 1) 3:30PM #1 Wofford vs #4 Western Carolina
May 27 (Game 2) 7:00PM #2 Samford vs #3 Mercer
May 28(Game 3) 3:30 PM Loser game 1 vs Loser game 2
May 28 (Game 4) 7:00PM Winner game1 vs Winner game 2
May 29 (Game 5) 3:30PM Game 4 Loser vs Game 3 Winner
May 29 (Game 6) 7:00PM Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner
May 30 (Game 7- if necessary) 12PM Game 6 Winner vs Game 6 Loser
