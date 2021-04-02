Atlanta United announced Friday that Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host fans at 50 percent capacity for the club’s first home match of the 2021 MLS season vs. Chicago Fire FC on April 24.
The club will continue to work with local authorities and MLS to evaluate future capacity on a match-by-match basis. Information on capacity for the May 15 home match vs. CF Montreal will be communicated in late April.
“We’re excited to be able to kick off our 2021 season at 50 percent capacity,” said Atlanta United chief business officer Catie Griggs. “This allows for seating pods to remain distanced from one another, while providing more of our season ticket members the opportunity to safely attend our first match.”
Health and safety guidelines will remain in place for Atlanta United matches, including required face coverings while not actively eating or drinking, social distancing in concourses and queues, enhanced sanitization, reduced pre-match activities and assigned seating in all areas including the Supporters Sections.
