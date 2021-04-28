Due to the increased access to vaccine distribution, and health and safety protocols in place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, along with the high demand from our fans, AMB Sports and Entertainment will increase capacity for events at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to 100 percent beginning May 15 for the Atlanta United match against CF Montréal.
The two lower levels, in typical soccer configuration, will be available for Atlanta United fans.
Additionally, the Atlanta Falcons are planning for, and intend to be, at full capacity for games at the start of the season in the fall per a statement made by Commissioner Roger Goodell that he expects to have full venues for the NFL season working in conjunction with local public health officials.
“We are excited to bring our fans back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” says Steve Cannon, CEO, AMB Sports and Entertainment. “Given the increased opportunity for Georgians to be vaccinated, the abundant health protocols we have in place at the stadium and the interest from our season ticket members, we felt that now is the right time to re-open the stadium in full capacity allowing all our season ticket members a chance to enjoy watching their teams in person. We will continue to follow the necessary precautions to give fans a safe and clean environment.”
Mercedes-Benz Stadium will maintain health and safety protocols currently in place including, required face-coverings for fans, hand sanitization stands throughout the building, strict cleaning and sanitization before, during and after events, and increased cleaning staff. AMBSE will continue to work with health organizations and monitor external conditions while following all guidelines and protocols set forth by Major League Soccer, the National Football League as well as all third-party event organizations.
