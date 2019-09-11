Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s food and beverage program has added a handful of Atlanta brands to its offerings in time for Atlanta Falcons season.
Local establishments like Holeman and Finch, Fred’s Meat and Bread, Ponko Chicken and others have been introduced, as well as the expansion of some of the most popular concession offerings.
MBS will now feature:
• Fred’s Meat & Bread offers its famous cheesesteak sandwich, a creation of Chef Todd Ginsberg that has become an institution in Atlanta’s Krog Street Market since 2014. The sandwich features 10 ounces of ribeye steak, American cheese, and onions on a nine-inch bun. Fred’s cart at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be near section 116.
• H&F Burger will be featured in the Mercedes-Benz Club and Delta Sky360 Club. Serving up the famous H&F burger and fries.
• Hop’s Chicken is another concept by Chef Linton and Gina Hopkins, who also operates H&F Burger. Hop’s brings their fried chicken sandwich and chicken tenders to the Mercedes-Benz Club and Delta Sky360 Club.
• PONKO Chicken will be featured inside the Harrah’s Cherokee Clubs serving Japanese inspired comfort food similar to their two Atlanta locations in Midtown and Chamblee.
In addition to adding those Atlanta brands, MBS officials listened to fan feedback and responded by creating new and expanded offerings in some of the most popular concession stands.
• Garden Grill is a new stand located at section 107 offering vegan options including a Beyond burger and Beyond bratwurst along with vegan chips and snacks.
• Salt + Coast is new to the Mercedes-Benz Club and Delta Sky360 Club this season and will offer a variety of sushi options along with seafood fare.
• Hot Pressed is a very popular grilled cheese portable location that has now moved into a permanent stand in the 100-Yard Club on the 300 level. Hot Pressed will feature grilled cheese, brisket grilled cheese, jalapeno popper grilled cheese, chili cheese dog grilled cheese and loaded tater tots.
All the new offerings will be available for the Falcons home opener on Sunday vs. the Eagles.