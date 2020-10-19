A memorial service at Collins Hill’s high school football stadium is planned for longtime Gwinnett wrestling coach Cliff Ramos, who died last week after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
The event, weather permitting, is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m.
Ramos, a member of the Gwinnett Sports Hall of Fame and National Wrestling Hall of Fame, coached in the county at Meadowcreek, Collins Hill, Greater Atlanta Christian and Mountain View during the majority of his more than 40 years in education. He had a 626-80 dual meet record, led his Collins Hill team to nine team state championships and coached 34 individual state championships.
Visitation for family and friends are scheduled at Wages and Sons in Lawrenceville on Wednesday, Oct. 21 and Thursday, Oct. 22 from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services are planned for Friday, Oct. 23 at 12Stone Snellville at 3:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the pancreatic cancer action network at www.pancan.org.
