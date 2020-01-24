A pair of Gwinnett grads are the No. 1 players at their positions in the latest rankings of NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr.
Former Lanier star Derrick Brown is Kiper’s top draft prospect at defensive tackle, as well as No. 6 overall on the ESPN analyst’s big board of top players available. The 6-foot-5, 318-pounder, who racked up numerous awards last season as a senior at Auburn, also is ranked sixth overall by ESPN’s other draft expert, Todd McShay. In his latest mock draft, Kiper has Brown going seventh overall to the Carolina Panthers.
Buford grad Blake Ferguson, who just won a national title with LSU, is Kiper’s No. 1 long snapper available in the draft.
