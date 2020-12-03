©Dale Zanine 2020_09_11 00361.JPG
Meadowcreek's LaTraveone Gaither runs the ball against South Gwinnett during the game Friday night at Meadowcreek.

 Dale Zanine

Meadowcreek senior Rock Gaither has committed to the Hutchinson Community College (Kans.) football program.

Gaither, a running back, has been the Mustangs’ top rusher the past two seasons.

