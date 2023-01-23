Campbell_MeadowCreek_football_9-2-2022-IMG-10.jpg

Campbell vs Meadowcreek - Meadowcreek's Cameron Ellis (3) evades the rush of Campbell's Grant Fielder (11) during their game at Campbell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland

 Cecil Copeland

Meadowcreek senior Cameron Ellis committed Sunday to the Shorter University football program.

The quarterback completed 197 of 285 passes (69.1 percent) for 2,555 yards and 29 touchdowns in 11 games last season. He also rushed for six TDs.

