Meadowcreek Mustangs (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Todd Wofford
Record: 5-2, 2-1 region
Last week: Beat Discovery 35-14
Norcross Blue Devils (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Keith Maloof
Record: 5-2, 3-0 region
Last week: Beat Berkmar 63-0
Gwinnett gets a rarity this week — varsity football on Thursday night — as Meadowcreek visits Norcross in an important Region 7-AAAAAAA matchup.
Norcross has won five stress-free games in a row — the closest was a 15-point win over Archer on Sept. 9 in a game it led 39-7 at halftime — after opening with back-to-back losses to Brookwood and Mill Creek. The Blue Devils are 3-0 in the region, 1/2 game off idle region leader North Gwinnett.
Meadowcreek has won four of its five with the only loss coming to North. The Mustangs are 2-1 and alone in third place in 7-AAAAAAA.
The high-powered Meadowcreek offense matched its scoring average last week with 35 in a win over Discovery. Cameron Ellis completed 27 of 33 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns, and both Andre Craig (nine catches, 112 yards, TD) and Keshaun Singleton (11 catches, 79 yards, two TDs) were standouts at receiver. Running back Jordan Louie rushed 18 times for 190 yards and a score, giving him 1,276 rushing yards and 14 overall TDs on the season.
The Mustangs’ defense, which allows 29-plus points per game, had one of its best efforts against Discovery. Champ Thompson (four tackles, one for loss), Maison James (eight tackles, one for loss), Gio West (five tackles, one interception) and Joseph Gibson (three tackles, one fumble recovery) were among the unit’s standouts.
Norcross used a lot of players last week as it rolled through overmatched Berkmar. Michael Ammons rushed for three scores and 69 yards on only eight carries, while Zion Taylor (two catches, 47 yards, TD), Nakai Poole (28-yard TD catch) and Lawson Luckie (three catches, 31 yards, 92 percent blocking grade, two pancake blocks) also did well in limited action. Jaidyn Williams had an 89 percent blocking grade and three pancake blocks.
Norcross was led defensively last week by Esias Tompkins (six tackles, three for losses), Jalil Abdullah (six tackles, one for loss, one caused fumble), Javian Beacham (five tackles, two for losses, one interception), Jonathan Mathis (four tackles, two for losses, one fumble recovery for TD) and Antonio Molder (two tackles, one interception).
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Norcross won 16-3 last year
Location: Norcross High School
