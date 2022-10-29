NORCROSS — Meadowcreek secured its first winning season since 2018 by beating Duluth 49-7 Friday.
Meadowcreek improves to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in Region 7-AAAAAAA. It not only is the first winning season since 2018 but it is just the sixth winning season since 1988.
“I got here in February; these kids bought into what we were trying to do and establish here,” head coach Todd Wofford said. “This is Senior Night; I’m proud of my guys and I told them that I appreciate them for letting me coach them their senior year and to go out and lead the way this year and buy into what we’re trying to do. Next week (against Berkmar) we’ll get the school record for wins in a season (if we win). I couldn’t be more proud of this senior class right here.”
Senior running quarterback Jordan Louie and senior quarterback Cameron Ellis again led the Mustangs offensively.
Louie gained 211 yards on 16 carries with one touchdown. He also caught four passes for 43 yards. Ellis completed 24 of 33 passes for 309 yards and five touchdowns. Ellis had four carries for 35 yards and a touchdown.
Keshaun Singleton caught 10 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns while Andre Craig caught seven passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Jivan Baly added one touchdown catch for 28 yards.
“(Louie is) phenomenal but if you look at tonight everybody played,” Wofford said. “We want to be as good as we can be. Everybody touched it. Jivan Baly…I’ve been waiting on him all year to show me what he can do on offense and he did that tonight. Cameron Ellis… he spread the ball out. Keshaun, Andre...everybody did a great job tonight. But none of that happens without the offensive line doing what they did.”
The Meadowcreek also stepped up Friday night and nearly had a shutout except for giving up a touchdown with no time left in the first half. The Mustangs also had two key turnovers that led to scores in the second quarter, an interception by Jordan Allen and a fumble recovery by Trezmond Flagg.
“We challenged them,” Wofford said. “I challenged them today and challenged them all week and they answered the call. But at the same time we still got to get better.”
River Thompson-Brown paced Duluth’s offense with 111 yards on 22 carries.
Duluth’s lone touchdown came at the end of the first half when David Jamieson completed an 8-yard pass to Anthony Miller.
Meadowcreek is coming off a 64-21 loss last week to Norcross and Wofford was determined to get them back on the right track.
“We had a really good week of practice,” he said. “We tried to clean up a lot mistakes we made last week. Defense had a good week and it showed. It showed I’m upset we gave up that touchdown at the end of the first half. They went out there and they battled.”
