Meadowcreek’s Jordan Louie (5) takes off for a gain during their game at Campbell on Sept. 2, 2022.

 Cecil Copeland

NORCROSS — Meadowcreek secured its first winning season since 2018 by beating Duluth 49-7 Friday.

Meadowcreek improves to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in Region 7-AAAAAAA. It not only is the first winning season since 2018 but it is just the sixth winning season since 1988.

