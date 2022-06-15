Screensho.jpg

Jordan Louie

Meadowcreek running back Jordan Louie committed Monday to the West Virginia University football program.

Louie, a rising senior, transferred from Paul W. Bryant High in Cottondale, Ala., to Meadowcreek after last season. The 6-foot, 210-pounder also claims offers from Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Georgia State, among others.

