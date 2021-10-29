LILBURN — After not getting the chance to compete against each other a year ago because of a COVID-19 cancellation, Meadowcreek and Berkmar renewed their football rivalry Friday night.
Meadowcreek walked out with a 37-3 victory in the matchup, racking up 394 yards of total offense while forcing three turnovers against the Patriots. The Mustangs are 4-5 on the season, while Berkmar falls to 0-9.
“Anytime you can come into a rivalry game against Berkmar and win, it means everything,” Meadowcreek head coach Terrance Banks said.
It took just 1:03 for the Mustangs to get on the board first with Danirion Moxey’s 35-yard touchdown run to take the 6-0 lead early after a missed two-point conversion.
Just two plays later, the Mustang defense stripped the ball and gained possession at the Patriots' 33-yard line to begin their second drive of the game. On the very next play from scrimmage, Keshaun Singleton took it 33 yard for the score to increase the lead to 12-0 after yet another missed two-point conversion attempt.
The ensuing drive seemed like it was going to provide a spark for the Patriots as quarterback Isaiah Thomas completed a 29-yard pass to Benicio Sanchez with the pocket collapsing. However, the drive stalled rather quickly after three consecutive incompletions from Thomas forced the Patriots to settle for a 32-yard field goal from Omar Contreras.
Offense got stagnant for both teams throughout the second quarter as Meadowcreek had a series of bad snaps resulting in a punt on fourth down, giving Berkmar the ball deep in their own zone. Once the ball changed hands, the Patriots kept looking for the big play and couldn’t quite find it resulting in a quick three-and-out and a turnover on downs.
After the Mustangs regained possession in their own territory, they marched right down the field, keeping the ball on the ground for yet another score and bringing their lead up to 19-3 early in the second quarter.
The Patriots then found a little movement on offense by keeping the ball on the ground with Thomas a few times. However, after a sack on third down and a busted fake punt, the Mustangs ran away with it.
The next two drives for the Mustangs both ended in touchdowns, giving them the 31-3 lead heading into the half.
Berkmar got the ball to begin the second half and it was much of the same as it began with yet another three-and-out, giving the Mustangs good field position. The Mustangs quickly took advantage of the Patriots defense on a 51-yard touchdown pass for what was ultimately the final score of the night at 37-3.
The Mustangs defense showed what they were made of by only allowing 98 total yards and held the patriots to just 1-for-9 on third downs and coming away with one interception.
