LILBURN — The Meadowcreek football team jumped off to a quick 21-0 lead and then held on to defeat the Discovery Titans 35-14 in a key Region 7-AAAAAAA matchup on Friday night.
The Mustangs (5-2, 2-1 region) were powered offensively by Cameron Ellis and Jordon Louie. Ellis completed 22 of 26 passes for 204 yards and three touchdown passes. Louis, a West Virginia commit, rushed for 190 yards on 18 carries and scored a touchdown.
The game was marred by numerous penalties by both teams.
“We really came out quick tonight and seemed to have things going our way, but that was when the barrage of penalties began occurring," Meadowcreek head coach Todd Wofford said. "I really hope that we got all of that out of our system tonight. But to our kids' credit, they also did a lot of good things tonight as well."
Meadowcreek jumped on the scoreboard early as Louie quickly took matters into his own hands.
Facing a second and five, Louie bounced outside and raced 64 yards untouched for the Mustang touchdown. Josias De La Espada added the PAT to give Meadowcreek an early 7-0 with less than a minute expired in the first quarter.
The Titans (3-5, 2-2) were not quite so fortunate on their opening possession. Meadowcreek’s Joseph Gibson recovered a Discovery fumble on the Titan 29 to give the Mustangs great field position. Ellis called his own number several times to take advantage of the turnover, and crashed over from the one to give the Mustangs their second score of the first quarter. Meadowcreek led 14-0 with 10:01 left in the quarter.
The Mustangs' next possession was more of the same.
Louie burst loose on a 22-yard gallop to move the ball onto the Titan side of the field. Ellis then connected with Andre Craig on a short pass over the middle, which resulted in a 39-yard TD pass as Craig skipped down the sideline to the end zone. A successful PAT gave Meadowcreek a 21-0 lead to close out the first quarter scoring.
Discovery finally got things moving in the second quarter.
A steady dose of the power running by Jacob Davis and the speed of Zavier Davis moved the ball down to the 4 yard-line. Davis finished off the long drive with a 4-yard TD run to put Discovery on the board. Cesar Angulo booted the PAT and trailed 21-7 with 3:50 remaining in the second quarter.
Discovery entered the second half with renewed confidence. Davis powered around the right side on a 12-yard TD run. A successful PAT cut the Meadowcreek lead to 21-14 with 8:56 left in the third quarter.
After recovering an unsuccessful onside kick attempt by the Titans, the Mustangs took over at midfield.
A balanced mixture of rushing and passing quickly moved the ball inside the Discovery 10 yard-line. On third and goal, Ellis spotted Keshaun Singleton open in the end zone for the Meadowcreek TD. The Mustangs then led 28-14 with 5:26 left in the third quarter.
Meadowcreek closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter as Ellis once again connected with Singleton. This time for a 7-yard TD pass with only 2:43 left in the game.
“We are facing a huge region game next week against Norcross, so we need to have a great week of practice," Wofford said. "Hopefully we will learn from our mistakes that occurred tonight.”
Meadowcreek 35, Discovery 14
Discovery 0 7 7 0 - 0
Meadowcreek 21 0 7 7 - 35
FIRST QUARTER
Meadowcreek: Jordan Louie 64 run (Josias De La Espada kick) 11:15
Meadowcreek: Cameron Ellis 1 run (De La Espada kick) 10:01
Meadowcreek: Andre Craig 39 pass from Ellis (De La Espada kick) 5 :25
SECOND QUARTER
Discovery: Jacob Davis 4 run (Cesar Angulo kick) 3:15
THIRD QUARTER
Discovery: Davis 12 run (Angulo kick) 8:56
Meadowcreek: Keshaun Singleton 6 pass from Ellis (De La Espada kick) 5:26
FOURTH QUARTER
Meadowcreek: Singleton 7 pass from Ellis (De La Espada kick) 2:43
