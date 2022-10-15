10.14.2022 -006850.jpg
Buy Now

Meadowcreek's Cameron Ellis throws a pass against Discovery on Friday night.

 ERIC GRAHAM

LILBURN — The Meadowcreek football team jumped off to a quick 21-0 lead and then held on to defeat the Discovery Titans 35-14 in a key Region 7-AAAAAAA matchup on Friday night. 

The Mustangs (5-2, 2-1 region) were powered offensively by Cameron Ellis and Jordon Louie. Ellis completed 22 of 26 passes for 204 yards and three touchdown passes. Louis, a West Virginia commit, rushed for 190 yards on 18 carries and scored a touchdown.

Recommended for you