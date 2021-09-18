DULUTH – Responding to an internet challenge from earlier this week, Meadowcreek football coach Jason Carrera and his staff carried a wall clock around with them on the sidelines to remind his team it was “on the clock” during its Region 7-AAAAAAA opener against Duluth.
The Mustangs reminded him with a few timely plays offensively and a strong defensive effort to beat the clock and the host Wildcats 21-7 Friday night at Cecil Morris Stadium.
Kraig Killings finished the night 10 of 12 passing for 198 yards and a pair of touchdown passes to KeShaun Singleton, who hauled in six passes over all for 137 yards.
Meanwhile, the defense gave Duluth (0-3, 0-1) quarterback Lonnie Ratliff IV very little time to operate, holding him to just 10 of 34 passing for 143 yards, sacking him twice and forcing him to throw the ball away under a heavy rush several more times to help Meadowcreek (2-3, 1-0) get off to a strong region start.
“Our defense has been our bright spot all year, and they responded (Friday) night,” Carrera said. “(The defensive line) is the cornerstone of our defense. … We're better (in the secondary) than I've given us credit for. They did a great job, played a lot of man (coverage) (Friday) night and kept some good receivers down.
“It's important to win that first (region game). Obviously, we're going to focus on Norcross right now and see if we can get us a victory (next week).”
Meadowcreek struck quickly on its first offensive possession Friday after the defense forced a Duluth punt.
Killings lofted a deep pass that Singleton leapt over a Duluth defender for and broke away for a 65-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead just 1:37 after the opening kickoff.
But after another strong three plays, the Mustangs' defense and special teams gave away what they had earlier taken away.
Penalties for roughing the punter, pass interference and unsportsmanlike conduct in rapid succession gave the Duluth offense 45 yards to flip field possession.
And though the the Wildcats couldn't capitalize on those mistakes, they did cash in when their defense forced a Meadowcreek punt, and DeMarco Ward blocked that punt to set the offense up at the Mustangs' 25-yard line.
Three plays later, Ratliff rolled to his left to avoid a heavy rush, and just before he crossed the line of scrimmage, he managed to find Evan Thomas open for a 25-yard scoring strike that tied the game at 6-all with 5:38 left in the opening frame.
But after running just seven offensive plays in the first quarter, the Meadowcreek offense turned things around by getting its running game going.
The Mustangs took possession after a punt on the first play of the middle frame and marched 82 yards in 11 plays, nine of which were running plays.
They appeared to have scored on a Drumekas Banda 9-yard run, only to have it wiped out on a holding penalty.
But on the next snap, Killings faked a handoff and found Singleton in the back of the end zone for a 14-yard TD pass with 7:56 left in the first half to send Meadowcreek into halftime with a 14-7 lead after both teams could not add on points after moving into the other team's territory.
The Mustangs offense came out of halftime with another impressive drive, going 65 yards in nine plays, aided by two Duluth penalties worth 30 yards, before Gio West bulled his way into the end zone for a score that pushed the lead to 21-7 with 7:58 left in the third quarter.
But it was two timely plays in the fourth quarter, one by each unit, that helped Meadowcreek keep that lead.
First, the defense came up big when Duluth had perhaps its best drive of the night following a Jeremiah Little on the first play of the final frame gave the Wildcats the ball near midfield with 11:48 remaining.
Ratliff and the offense slowly moved the ball down the field, earning three first downs and eventually reaching the Meadowcreek 8-yard line.
But a pass drop on third down set up fourth down, and the Mustangs' pass rush led to another errant throw by Ratliff to force the ball over on downs.
Perhaps the most clutch play came with Meadowcreek facing third and 19 at its own 2 on the ensuing possession.
Killings dropped back into his own end zone, and zipped a pass down the right hash under heavy pressure.
Danirion Moxey hauled in for a 30-yard gain and a first down that not only gave the Mustangs breathing room with just under four minutes to play, but also allowed them to run precious time off the clock.
“That was a huge play,” Carrera said. “Great call by (offensive coordinator Terrance) Banks, and a great delivery by Kraig.”
Meadowcreek did eventually have to punt, but Brandon Vigil was able to avoid the heavy rush and get it away, allowing the Mustangs defense to force a four-and-out and end a frustrating night for Duluth.
“We've just got to get better,” Wildcats coach Cam Jones said. “That's what it's about. We can't feel sorry for ourselves. We've got to button up our chinstraps and come out and practice harder and lift harder. … We've just got to keep getting better.”
MEADOWCREEK 21, DULUTH 7
Meadowcreek 7 7 7 0 – 21
Duluth 7 0 0 0 – 7
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
Meadowcreek: KeShaun Singleton 65 pass from Kraig Killings (Brandon Vigil kick), 10:23
Duluth: Evan Thomas 25 pass from Lonnie Ratliff IV (Axel Iotov kick), 5:38
SECOND QUARTER
Meadowcreek: Singleton 14 pass from Killings (Virgil kick), 7:56
THIRD QUARTER
Meadowcreek: Gio West 1 run (Virgil kick), 7:58
FOURTH QUARTER
None
Mead Dul
First Downs 15 12
Rushes-Yards 36-95 21-66
Passing Yards 194 143
Comp.-Att.-INT 10-13-1 10-34-0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 13-124 9-102
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Meadowcreek – TreShun Bell 9-30, West 11-30, Drumekas Banda 6-22, Danirion Moxey 2-9, Killings 1-8, Singleton 6-0, TEAM 1-(-4). Duluth – Wilmer Perez 5-23, River Thompson-Brown 4-16, Ratliff 9-15, Jamarion Williams 2-13, Rishon Spencer 1-(-1).
Passing: Meadowcreek – Killings 10-12-1, 198; Singleton 0-1-0, 0. Duluth – Ratliff 10-34-0, 143.
Receiving: Meadowcreek – Singleton 6-137, Moxey 4-57. Duluth – Thomas 5-97, Spencer 4-28, Thompson-Brown 2-20.
