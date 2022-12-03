Meadowcreek, North Gwinnett and Peachtree Ridge earned the top honors on the Area 7-AAAAAAA/AAAAAA Flag Football Team selected by the area’s coaches.
Peachtree Ridge’s Malia Burkes was voted Player of the Year, and the Lions’ Terrence Stover was Coach of the Year. Meadowcreek’s Kaelyn Yeboah was Offensive Player of the Year and North’s Kendal Godfrey was Defensive Player of the Year.
The following players also were recognized on the all-area team:
First Team
QB Kie Montgomery, Meadowcreek
QB Emma Sidey, Norcross
WR Charley Lacey, North Gwinnett
WR Daja Williams, Norcross
WR Ginike Ike-Lillian Marlor, Discovery
WR Lola Orimogunje, Peachtree Ridge
RB Camille George, Discovery
RB Axaria Thomas, Meadowcreek
DL Evet Jones, Peachtree Ridge
DL Paris Taylor, Norcross
DL Michelle Dearborn, Duluth
DL Cescia Contreras, Berkmar
DB Eva Caputo, North Gwinnett
DB Jada Hicks, Peachtree Ridge
DB Shayla Young, Norcross
DB Gianna Carvalho, Berkmar
P Kayla Randolph, Discovery
Second Team
QB Taylor Pennelli, North Gwinnett; WR Camille Nolley, Duluth; DL Santana Harris, Meadowcreek; DL Adanna Ike, Discovery, DB Sydney Augmon, Peachtree Ridge
Honorable Mention
Mechea Anderson, Berkmar; Miah Smith, Duluth; Sariah Washington, Discovery; Dominique Woods, Norcross; Allra Thomas, Meadowcreek; Ella Wood, North Gwinnett; Saria Simmons, Duluth; Shalynn Williams, Norcross; Olivia Ebenreck, Peachtree Ridge; Erin Fischer, North Gwinnett; Jessica Kimborough, Peachtree Ridge
