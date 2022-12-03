i-TVGtVWk-X5.jpg

Malia Burkes runs during a Peachtree Ridge flag football game against Duluth.

 Special Photo

Meadowcreek, North Gwinnett and Peachtree Ridge earned the top honors on the Area 7-AAAAAAA/AAAAAA Flag Football Team selected by the area’s coaches.

Peachtree Ridge’s Malia Burkes was voted Player of the Year, and the Lions’ Terrence Stover was Coach of the Year. Meadowcreek’s Kaelyn Yeboah was Offensive Player of the Year and North’s Kendal Godfrey was Defensive Player of the Year.

