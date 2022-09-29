Two of the three football teams without a Region 7-AAAAAAA loss face off Friday night in Suwanee. Meadowcreek has won three straight since its only loss to South Gwinnett, and North Gwinnett has won its past two games to stop a two-game losing streak.
Meadowcreek won an important region game last week, 42-19 over Peachtree Ridge behind quarterback Cameron Ellis’ best game of the season. He completed 22 of 33 passes for 323 yards, and rushed 11 times for 45 yards and two touchdowns.
West Virginia commit Jordan Louie did his usual work on offense — 18 rushes for 152 yards, four TDs and six catches for 100 yards — and both Keshaun Singleton (nine catches, 122 yards) and Andre Craig (seven catches, 101 yards) excelled at receiver.
Maison James (12 tackles), Jivan Baly (six tackles), Alex Dalmeida (five tackles, one interception) and Champ Thompson (four tackles, one for loss, one sack) led the Mustangs’ defense last week.
North already has two region wins, beating Duluth 27-7 and Berkmar 42-0 last week. Julian Walters rushed 17 times for 110 yards and three TDs in the Berkmar win, and Xavier Coulotte added two catches for 48 yards.
The Bulldogs’ other standouts last week included Cole Funderburk (five tackles, four for losses), Corey Tornese (two tackles, TD on blocked punt, two-point conversion), Chandler Jordan (five tackles, two for losses, one sack, one pass breakup) and Johnny Lofton (three tackles, one pass breakup).
The coronavirus pandemic brought upheaval to the country's schools -- and its standardized tests. EDsmart investigated how Advanced Placement test scores in 2021 compared to scores in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, for the 10 most popular tests using data from College Board. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.