After a successful two-year run as an assistant at Collins Hill, Todd Wofford is a head football coach in Gwinnett again.
Meadowcreek announced Wofford as its new head football coach Friday afternoon, breaking the news to the high school’s players as a team meeting. He replaces Jason Carrera, who turned the longtime struggling program into a yearly state playoff contender before becoming athletic director at Central Gwinnett during the 2021 season. Terrance Banks, the Mustangs’ interim coach for the latter part of the 2021 season after Carrera stepped down, was hired recently as head coach at Greene County.
Wofford was head coach at Central Gwinnett for 10 years from 2010-19 before moving to Collins Hill, where he was assistant head coach, wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator the past two seasons.
“I believe the next level of Mustang Football for our community is here, as Wofford brings in 26 years of experience, his ability to get athletes exposure and scholarship opportunities, and his high-powered offensive approach that he brings to our program,” Meadowcreek athletic director Lashawn Smith said. “I believe we hired the best fit for the direction we want to go with our program. His leadership and strong approach to academic achievement will equip our student-athletes with a foundational system that will provide them with an inherent sense of self worth and be productive citizens in their community.
"I look for Wofford to continue this journey from the bottom to the top, redefining a winning culture for our program. Why not Meadowcreek? Let the journey begin.”
Meadowcreek was among Georgia’s worst football programs for decades until it found stability under Carrera, who was hired in 2015. He won 25 games there in seven seasons, a considerable feat for a program that won 24 total games from 1993 to 2014. The Mustangs were on a 13-season run of going either 1-9 or 0-10 when Carrera was hired.
Carrera’s seven-year tenure is the longest for a head football coach at the school, which churned through nine different head coaches from 1998-2014. Meadowcreek’s state playoff appearance last season was its third since 2017 (its previous playoff trip was 1988). The program also found stability off the football field thanks to Carrera's relationships with community members and organizations like Reagan Cortez, the Uncle Pigskin Foundation, the Atlanta Falcons, 12Stone Church, the Maxwell Academy and school alumni.
That foundation made Meadowcreek an appealing job opening to a number of coaches.
“We scrimmaged (Meadowcreek) and looking at film and looking at them on the field, you see they’ve got some legit talent,” Wofford said. “One thing I’ve always looked it, going back to (Peachtree) Ridge and Gainesville and Central, you want to go somewhere you have a chance to compete and have those kids like that. They’ve got some kids that I think can be elite. That really intrigued me. As we were winning (state at Collins Hill), you get that itch again (to be a head coach). To see that talent they have was appealing. And Dr. Smith is a great guy. I know (Meadowcreek principal) Dr. (Kevin) Wood, he was an AP at Central when I was there, so I know the leadership is excellent. That’s a big part of it, too. You want to have people who have the same vision as you, support you and support athletics.”
Wofford played a big role in the prolific Collins Hill offenses of the past two seasons led by quarterback Sam Horn and wide receiver Travis Hunter. During that time, the Eagles won the 2021 Class AAAAAAA state title and finished as 2020 state runner-up, in addition to winning back-to-back Region 8-AAAAAAA titles.
“It was awesome,” Wofford said of his time at Collins Hill. “First off, it gave me a chance to get my feet dirty again and get back with the kids and polish up some coaching fundamentals stuff. Being on that staff, it’s one of best staffs I’ve ever been on in 20-plus years, you pick up stuff from (Collins Hill head coach) Lenny (Gregory) and from these other guys who have been coaching a long time. It was just a great fit.
“Two years ago, when me and Lenny talked about it, he said ‘You don’t have to worry about defense while you’re here. You worry about offense and I’ll worry about defense.’ What happened these last two years was what you hoped would happen. It happened to perfection to be honest.”
Wofford was known for high-powered offenses at Central that toppled a number of Gwinnett County passing records. He took five Central teams to the state playoffs, including his last two, and was the Daily Post Coach of the Year in 2014 after leading Central to its first state playoff appearance since 2006 and a first-round upset of region champion North Gwinnett. He went 46-61 during his 10 years at Central.
Wofford, a graduate of Cass High, played football at Presbyterian College (S.C.), where he also spent time as an assistant from 1995-97. He was previously offensive coordinator at Gainesville from 2005-09, in addition to working as an assistant at Woodland (receivers coach, 1997-01), Hiram (passing game coordinator, 2002-03) and Peachtree Ridge (offensive coordinator, 2003-05). He won four region championships and had a state runner-up finish during his time at Gainesville.
He also has been honored for his work off the field, earning one of 32 nominations for the 2012 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award. He was nominated by one of his former players, then Kansas City Chiefs safety Kendrick Lewis, for helping Lewis when he was displaced to Gainesville by Hurricane Katrina.
Wofford was an assistant coach at NBC’s All-American Bowl last weekend for the second time in his career. He also has coached in the Under Armour All-American Game twice.
He is scheduled to meet the Meadowcreek players for the first time Tuesday.
“I’m real excited to get back into (head coaching) and I’m excited to have as much talent and potential that Meadowcreek has,” said Wofford, whose new staff will include a soon-to-be-announced defensive coordinator with a state title on his resumé.
