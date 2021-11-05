NORCROSS — The Meadowcreek football seniors were looking for their first win over Discovery in two seasons, and they did just that in dominating fashion Friday night.
The Mustangs capitalized on Senior Night, especially defensively, in a 27-0 win over their rival Titans. Meadowcreek, now 5-5, clinched their second straight playoff appearance for the first time in school history while Discovery fell to 2-8 and had their season come to a close.
“Everybody is 0-0, why not Meadowcreek?” said Mustangs head coach Terrance Banks, whose team travels to Roswell in the first round.
It took nearly the entire first quarter for the first points to get on the board as both teams came out sluggish on offense. It wasn’t until the Titans punter bobbled the snap allowing the Mustang defense to recover deep in Titans' territory. It was first and goal for the Mustangs inside the 10.
However, the Meadowcreek offense had a difficult time gaining positive yardage as the pass rush from the Titans created issues for Kraig Killings and company. After a quick three-and-out the Mustangs had to settle for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead to close out the first quarter.
The second quarter began to change the narrative as running back Drumekas Banda exploded on the scene with a 39-yard run into the Red Zone that set up his own three-yard rushing touchdown just two plays later to put the Mustangs up 9-0 after the missed PAT.
The ensuing drive for the Titans quickly ended with a first down interception. The Mustang offense wasn't on the field long before Treshaun Bell busted a 78-yard rushing touchdown before having Banda punch in the two-point conversion, giving them a 17-0 lead at the half.
The second half was more of the same as the Mustangs forced the Titans to a quick three-and-out just seconds into the third quarter. Once the ball changed hands, the Mustang offense, led by both Banda and Bell, marched all the way down into the Red Zone before the Titans forced another field goal.
Trailing 20-0, the Titan offense leaned heavily on running back Jacob Davis as he rushed for 31 yards on 10 carries and three first downs on the following drive. The Titans looked to be moving the ball successfully until the Mustang defense got two consecutive tackles for loss forcing a difficult fourth and long, ultimately giving Kraig Killings and company the ball at midfield for the icing on the cake.
The Mustangs' final possession ended in style as Kraig Killings wasted no time finding receiver Keshaun Singleton for a 38-yard touchdown reception.
The Meadowcreek defense ended the season allowing just three points over the last eight quarters.
