Johnnie Nabors, a 2005 Meadowcreek grad, has been selected to this year’s class for the Union College (Ky.) Athletic Hall of Fame.
He will be honored along with three other inductees during an April celebration.
Nabors was a three-time NAIA All-American in outdoor track and field, as well as a three-time NAIA All-American in indoor track and field. He was the first NAIA national champion in Union track and field history when he won the 2009 indoor title in the 60-meter dash (6.80 seconds). He still holds two individual and two relay records at the school.
