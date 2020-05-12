Meadowcreek grad Cory Hightower has signed with the Western Carolina University (N.C.) men’s basketball program, the school announced Tuesday.
Hightower, a 6-foot-7 forward who helped Meadowcreek to a state championship, must sit out the 2020-21 season per NCAA transfer rules after playing previously at Presbyterian College (S.C.). He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
As a Presbyterian sophomore, Hightower averaged 13.7 points and 6.1 rebounds, earning honorable mention all-conference honors from the Big South. He was a Big South All-Freshman selection the season before after averaging 9.4 points and 6.3 rebounds.
“We are so excited to add Cory to our family,” Western Carolina head coach Mark Prosser said in a school release. “He is already a highly decorated player at the Division I level, and we look forward to helping to continue his development as a player. Cory adds another great kid and family to our program, and his body of work lends itself to him following in the footsteps of our last two transfer student-athletes, Carlos Dotson and Mason Faulkner.”
