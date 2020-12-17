Western Carolina junior transfer forward Cory Hightower, a Meadowcreek grad, was granted immediate eligibility on Wednesday as the NCAA Division I Council granted a blanket waiver allowing all transfer student-athletes to compete immediately this season after meeting specific criteria.
The waiver applies only to students who transferred from another Division I school, not transfers from other NCAA divisions or schools outside the NCAA. The regular transfer waiver process is available to non-Division I transfer student-athletes.
Hightower joined the Catamounts during the spring after playing the last two seasons at Presbyterian College. During the 2019-20 season, he averaged a team-best 13.7 points and 6.1 rebound as he started 30 of 31 games for the Blue Hose and earned Honorable Mention All-Big South Conference honors. He tallied a career-high 23 points against Southern Conference-member VMI and logged double-digit scoring in 23 total games, thrice eclipsing the 20-point plateau. Hightower recorded the first triple-double in Blue Hose program history against Quinnipiac posting 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists on Nov. 23, 2019.
As a freshman, he started 30 games and was named to the Big South All-Freshman Team after he averaged 9.4 points and 6.3 rebounds with 14 double-digit scoring games.
