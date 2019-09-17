After an eye-catching performance in last Saturday’s win over Limestone, West Georgia Wolves running back Chauncey Williams was named both the Gulf South Conference Offensive Player of the Week, and the GSC Freshman of the Week on Monday.
The former Meadowcreek star rushed 21 times for 218 yards and two touchdowns against Limestone. His 218-yard total is the fifth-highest, single-game effort in West Georgia history. His 92-yard TD run was the third-longest play in program history and the longest running play from a West Georgia player since 1984.
After two games, Williams lead the GSC in rushing yards (264) and rushing TDs (four).