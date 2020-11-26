Meadowcreek Mustangs (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Jason Carrera
Record: 3-6
Last week: Lost to Discovery 43-32
West Forsyth Wolverines (6-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Dave Svehla
Record: 7-3
Last week: Beat Denmark 20-10
A late collapse last Friday cost Meadowcreek the third seed from Region 7-AAAAAAA and left it with the No. 4 position, along with a first-round football game Friday at 6-AAAAAAA champion West Forsyth. The Wolverines got off to a 2-3 start that ended with a stumble in the region opener against North Forsyth, but won five straight in the region to close the regular season.
It’s hard for Meadowcreek to complain about playoff seeding. Not long ago, the Mustangs were stacking up 0-10 and 1-9 seasons until Carrera took over. Now he has them in the playoffs for the second time in a four-season stretch, ending a postseason drought that had stretched back to 1988.
Meadowcreek hopes to find the formula from last week’s first half against Discovery, when it led 26-14. Rock Gaither and the running game is always important, while the passing game also excelled against Discovery with three passing touchdowns from Malachi Watkins to Micah James. James had four total TDs, the three receptions and a 69-yard kickoff return score.
The North Gwinnett-Cherokee winner awaits the winner of this game in the second round.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: West Forsyth High School
