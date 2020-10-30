DUNWOODY — Meadowcreek’s football team continued to push toward a playoff berth with a 41-3 victory at Dunwoody on Friday.
The Mustangs are now 2-2 in Region 7-AAAAAAA and 3-5 overall with games remaining against Berkmar and Discovery, who have one win each.
Jabari Ponders, Andre Craig, Rock Gaither and Malachi Watkins shared the offensive load in the victory over Dunwoody. The Mustangs’ defense was led by Kristopher Cassel, Jivan Baily and Julien Patterson.
