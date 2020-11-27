CUMMING — Meadowcreek’s football team fell into an early deficit, but fought back before eventually losing its Class AAAAAAA state playoff opener 39-14 at West Forsyth on Friday.
Rock Gaither rushed 11 times for 118 yards to lead the Mustangs.
West Forsyth’s defense accounted for 10 first-half points and helped build a 32-0 lead before Malachi Watkins’ 37-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Williams got Meadowcreek on the board. Micah James returned the opening kickoff of the second half for the Mustangs’ other score.
