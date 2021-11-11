Meadowcreek's Keshaun Singleton (11) endzone reception for a touchdown against Duluth during the GHSA varsity football game, Friday, September 17, 2021, at Cecil Morris Stadium in Duluth, GA. (Photo/Jim Blackburn)
Meadowcreek enters the first round of the Class AAAAAAA football playoffs on a three-game winning streak and it sports a 3-1 record since Terrance Banks took over for Jason Carrera (now the athletic director at Central Gwinnett) as head coach. The Mustangs’ late-season surge put the finishing touches on a second straight state playoff appearance, a first in program history.
Roswell, winner of four of its last five, awaits Meadowcreek in Friday’s playoff opener. The Hornets went 4-1 in challenging 5-AAAAAAA, losing only 44-34 to Milton, one of the state title favorites.
Meadowcreek’s defense led the way earlier this season, but the offense has improved as the season has progressed. Drumekas Banda and Treshaun Bell had long touchdown runs in last week’s win over Discovery, while Kraig Killings threw a 38-yard scoring strike to Keshaun Singleton.
