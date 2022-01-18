Meadowcreek announced its new head boys soccer coach, Jose Luiz Rodriguez, on Tuesday ahead of the 2022 high school season.
Rodriguez, a biology teacher, was hired at Meadowcreek after a three-year stint at Madison County, which he led to the program’s first playoff appearance in 25 years. He previously coached at the college level, with club teams CESA and Athens United and with other high schools.
He holds a USSF National C License, an Advanced National Diploma and was a recipient of the United Soccer Coaches’ 30 Under 30 Award.
“When I ended my collegiate playing career, I always wanted to go back to a high school or community that was filled with Latinos," Rodriguez said in a school release. "I always knew that soccer was going to be the vehicle that would allow me to be part of those communities and be a mentor to so many young men that need a reminder of the potential and qualities that they hold within themselves. Soccer is allowing me to do that.
"Looking at Meadowcreek, I see the potential that it holds to be one of the best programs in the state and country, and I am sure many know that to be true. The difference between the coaches that see the potential and me is that I am here for the long run. I don’t see Meadowcreek soccer as a stepping stone to further my career. I see it as the opportunity of a lifetime to establish a legacy that will run for generations to come. My family and I moved to Lilburn, bought a home, and are plugging ourselves into the community.
"My wife and kids are loving this new life in Gwinnett. I want to thank the coaching staff that we have here who are already giving it their absolute best to take our vision and make it a reality. Lastly, I want to recognize Frank Zamora at Johnson High School for being a sound board as we take Meadowcreek to new heights.”
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
