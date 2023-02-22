POWDER SPRINGS — It wasn’t easy, but the McEachern boys managed to move forward in the Class AAAAAAA state basketball tournament with a 66-55 victory over South Gwinnett in a first-round game at Lovinggood Arena on Wednesday.

After a strong first quarter, McEachern (22-6) fought off a South Gwinnett comeback in the second period and outscored the Comets 21-12 in the third quarter to pull away for the win and advance to a second-round game at home against either Westlake or Camden County on Friday or Saturday.

