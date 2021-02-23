MOULTRIE – When Keyana Harper hit two free throws with 2.8 seconds remaining to give Colquitt County a 57-56 lead over Parkview in a first-round Class AAAAAAA girls basketball playoff game on Tuesday, it appeared the Packers had punched a ticket to the second round.
But Parkview connected on a long inbounds pass and with 0.7 seconds left, Parkview’s Mayah Watson-Casimir was fouled. Watson-Casimir calmly swished both free throws for the winning margin.
Watson-Casimir had only four points in the game. The other two came on a basket that gave Parkview a 54-53 lead with 1:01 remaining.
Parkview, the No. 3 seed from Region 4-AAAAAAA, advances to play at 3-AAAAAAA champion Marietta in the second round.
It was a difficult defeat for the undersized Packers, who managed to stay with a Parkview team led by 6-foot-3 Sussy Ngulefac, a first-team All-Region 4 performer who has signed Samford.
Ngulefac led all scorers with 23 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, but the Packers hung in until Watson-Casimir went to the line.
With Ngulefac and the 5-foot-11 Nadya McCown holding down the paint, the Packers played long ball to keep the game close. Colquitt hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter and three more in the second and led 32-25 at the half.
Parkview struggled in a 10-point second quarter, scoring just two points over the final 5:31. But the Panthers outscored Colquitt 13-8 in the third quarter and got their first lead since early in the first quarter when a Ngulefac basket put Parkview up 45-43 with 5:24 left.
The teams traded four one-point leads over a 27-second span of the fourth quarter before Harper was fouled after grabbing an offensive rebound.
She hit the first and, after a Parkview timeout, hit the second for what would be the final point of her Colquitt County career.
But Parkview was able to turn its version of a Hail Mary into a victory.
Joze Baker had 15 points for Parkview and McCown added 13, including nine on three 3-pointers. Senior Camille Singletary led the Packers with 19 points and sophomore Carliss Johnson, the Region 1-AAAAAAA co-Player of the Year, had 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.