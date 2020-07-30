ATLANTA — Max Fried was brilliant Thursday night as the Atlanta Braves won their second straight over the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park.
The left-hander took a perfect game into the fifth inning, retiring the first 14 batters he faced in a 2-1 victory. Fried teamed up with three relievers for a four-hitter.
He struck out seven and walked one in 6 2/3 innings, lowering his season ERA to 2.31 through two starts.
Atlanta (4-3) got the only offense it needed in the third inning with two runs. Dansby Swanson’s RBI single plated the first run and Austin Riley made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly. Swanson is hitting .370 on the season.
Tampa Bay trimmed the margin to 2-1 in the seventh inning, but never got closer.
Atlanta’s Luke Jackson (one inning) and Shane Greene (1/3 inning) didn’t allow a run and neither did Mark Melancon, who earned his second save by pitching the ninth inning.
Marcell Ozuna continued to impress in his first season with the Braves — he went 1-for-1 with three walks and upped his average to .364.
Ronald Acuna Jr. went 0-for-4 and Ozzie Albies went 0-for-3. Acuna is now hitting .143 and Albies is hitting .194.
The Braves return to action Friday with a 7:10 p.m. home game against the New York Mets.
