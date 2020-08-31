BOSTON — Max Fried stayed perfect and Austin Riley delivered the big blow at the plate Monday night as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Boston Red Sox 6-3 at Fenway Park.
Atlanta, which hit the 20-win mark on the season, got another victory from Fried, even though the left-hander didn’t have his best stuff. He improved to 6-0 on the season with a five-inning outing, allowing five hits and two earned runs. He struck out five and walked two.
The score was tied 2-2 in the fifth until Riley tripled off the top of the right-field wall, driving in three runs. Riley finished 2-for-5.
Nick Markakis had an RBI double and Adam Duvall had a solo home run over the Green Monster for Atlanta’s first two runs. Markakis, now hitting .368, drove in another run with a single in the sixth. He was 3-for-4.
Freddie Freeman and Johan Camargo each went 2-for-4 in the win.
Mark Melancon pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save.
