POWDER SPRINGS — Matthew Taylor saw more than just an open goal in front of him.
In possession of the ball with under a minute remaining in the Class AAA boys soccer state championship game, Taylor had nobody in front of him after Oconee County’s goalkeeper was caught up field in search of a tying goal off of the preceding corner kicks.
Taylor had nothing but grass in front of him with a chance to put the championship on ice. He saw the culmination of his team’s work all season. He saw the chance to officially finish off a comeback on the night after his team fell behind 1-0 in the first half. And personally, he saw an opportunity to finish off his hat trick after scoring both of GAC’s goals on the night.
Just a few short seconds later, he rolled the ball into the empty net to give the Spartans a 3-1 victory and their first state championship since 2015.
“I think I’m going to need a week to catch my breath after that one,” an exhausted Taylor said about his victory jaunt. “It was the best feeling in the world. I got a long ball from my winger, I knew I was already hurting them today with my pace, and I knew once I was through I had an open goal. I felt such a sigh of relief.”
The empty net in the final minute was an advantage Taylor created himself by turning around GAC’s early 1-0 deficit.
A back-and-forth first half saw both teams create a series of scoring chances both from open play and set pieces, but both goalkeepers were up to the task of keeping the game deadlocked. In particular, Oconee County’s Piers Ringdahl and GAC’s duo of Taylor and Damola Salami were causing havoc for the opposing defenses with winding midfield runs and shots on goal.
Finally with eight minutes left in the first half, Oconee County opened the scoring off a corner kick when Charlie Burke looped in a header for the Warriors while falling away to his left.
The response from the Spartans was immediate, and crucial to the eventual outcome.
Less than five minutes later Salami went on another run, twisting around defenders before eventually winning a penalty kick after an Oconee County defender played a bouncing ball with his hand inside the penalty area. Taylor thumped the ball home from the penalty spot with 3:12 left in the first half, and GAC went into the locker room on equal footing despite falling behind just minutes beforehand.
“The good thing was we got the goal back before half,” GAC head coach Thom Jacquet said. “They (GAC’s players) were like, ‘Okay, we’re fine.’ They (Oconee County) were just really, really good. It was just a perfect matchup of what they like to do. We like to hit on the counter, and they like to ping it in behind our guys, and they were really, really good.”
The game still needed its deciding factor early in the second half, and it was the duo of Salami and Taylor who proved to be too much. They consistently asked questions of Oconee County’s defense, turning nearly every possession where one of them had the ball into a fire drill of defensive panic. It took a quarter of an hour after halftime, but eventually it paid dividends.
Salami worked around a couple of defenders and played a perfect pass over to his right to Taylor, who lashed a shot home for his second goal of the game to give the Spartans their first lead of the contest.
“This is what we came for,” Taylor said. “All of them (pointing to the fans) out there, our audience, they’ve been here through all of it. I love them, man.”
Minute after minute, possession after possession, Oconee County pushed for a goal to force overtime. It started pushing more and more numbers forward as the clock ticked away, but Salami and Taylor continued to put in work on the counter attacks to waste time and carve out a few score chances. And even when they were not scoring, they were putting more mileage on the legs of the already exhausted Oconee County lineup that had been chasing them all day.
“Even if we’re frustrated or we’re not getting the score, we know those guys Damola and Matthew are going to score eventually,” Jacquet said. “They were fantastic. We just counted on that. When we were down we were like, ‘we’re still good.’”
Oconee County’s final throw of the dice came on a corner kick with less than a minute remaining, and they brought their goalkeeper up for an extra body in the penalty area. But when GAC goalkeeper Parker Wagnon punched the ball clear to start the counterattack, Taylor had the state championship sitting at his feet with a clear path in front of him.
“There has never been a better feeling than that,” Jacquet said about his emotions when he saw Taylor had an empty net. “I was just like, ‘It’s over, we did it.’ That was exhilarating. My one son flew in from Chicago; my youngest son (GAC senior midfielder Beckham Jacquet) gave me the hug that he gave me when he was a little boy every time we’d score. He just jumped on me a minute ago.”
After falling short in the state semifinals a year ago and having the 2020 season wiped out by COVID-19, the Spartans completed the mission and brought home their sixth state championship in program history.
“Our goal wasn’t to compete, our goal wasn’t we want to be better, our goal was tonight,” Jaquet said. “In the locker room, we knew where we wanted to be. We weren’t hopeful, we weren’t happy to be here, we were where we wanted to be and knew we would be.”
In one moment of jubilation to cap off years of frustration, Taylor’s goal officially finished off his team’s goal.
