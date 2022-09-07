MLB: Atlanta Braves at Oakland Athletics

Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) rounds the bases on a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

 Kelley L Cox

Matt Olson homered in his homecoming and the visiting Atlanta Braves overcame a rare poor effort by right-hander Kyle Wright to outlast the Oakland Athletics 10-9 in the opener of a two-game interleague series Tuesday night.

The victory, coupled with the Mets' loss to the Pirates, moved the Braves into a tie for first in the National League East with New York. Both teams are 85-51.

