ATLANTA — Matt Adams, signed a day earlier, hit a walk-off home run Tuesday night as the Atlanta Braves rallied past the Florida Marlins 10-9 in an exhibition game at Truist Park.
Adams’ ninth-inning, solo homer capped a furious Atlanta rally that featured an eight-run, eighth inning. Adam Duvall’s two-out, RBI single in the eighth gave the Braves a brief 9-8 lead, though Jesus Sanchez tied it for the Marlins with a solo home in the top of the ninth.
Charlie Culberson had a three-run double in the eighth, Drew Waters had an RBI double and Freddie Freeman had an RBI single. The offensive outburst saved pitcher Mike Foltynewicz, who gave up six runs before he left in the fifth innning.
