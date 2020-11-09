Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National, announced this week that Lee Elder, the first Black man to compete in the Masters Tournament 45 years ago, will be honored by establishing scholarships in his name. The club also invited him to be an Honorary Starter for the 2021 Masters.
Ridley revealed the creation of the Lee Elder Scholarships at Paine College, a Historically Black College and University located in Augusta. Two scholarships will be awarded annually, one each to a student-athlete who competes on the men’s and women’s golf team.
As part of this effort, Augusta National also will fund the creation of a women’s golf program at Paine College. Soon, the Lee Elder Scholarships will help foster opportunities for Black men and women alike as they pursue their dreams on and off the course.
“We would like to thank our friends at Paine College, especially President Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones, who immediately embraced the idea of honoring Lee Elder together,” Ridley said. “Through this partnership, we look forward to further cultivating our relationship with Paine College, helping the school create its first women’s golf program and celebrating Lee Elder’s distinguished legacy through these scholarships.”
Elder first competed in the Masters in 1975 and later qualified for the tournament for five consecutive years, 1977 through 1981. His best finish came in 1979, when he tied for 17th place.
He has accepted the club’s offer to be an Honorary Starter on April 8, 2021 alongside Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.
“The opportunity to earn an invitation to the Masters and stand at that first tee was my dream, and to have it come true in 1975 remains one of the greatest highlights of my career and life,” Elder said. “So to be invited back to the first tee one more time to join Jack and Gary for next year’s Masters means the world to me.
“It also gives me great pride to know that my first Masters appearance continues to make a positive impact on others. Throughout my career, helping young men and women achieve their dreams through education has been a cause close to my heart. I am deeply honored to share a connection with Paine College and these scholarships, which will provide life-changing opportunities for the deserving recipients.”
Garcia out with COVID-19
Sergio Garcia withdrew from this week's Masters Tournament following a positive COVID-19 test, officials at Augusta National Golf Club confirmed Monday.
Garcia, the 2017 Masters champion, will be missing his first major tournament in 21 years.
"On Saturday night after driving back from the Houston Open, I started feeling a bit of a sore throat and a cough. The symptoms stayed with me on Sunday morning so I decided to get tested for COVID-19 and so did my wife Angela," Garcia said. "Thankfully she tested negative, but I didn't."
Garcia said he was feeling well overall.
"The important thing is that my family and I are feeling good," he said. "We'll come back stronger and give the green jacket a go next April."
The 2020 Masters was rescheduled from its usual April slot to November because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Garcia spoke last month about the impact COVID-19 has had on his extended family after he won the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss.
"It's been tough (in 2020) because I lost two uncles (Paco and Angel) because of COVID, so it's been tough for my dad. ... It's sad. And I know that a lot of families have lost a lot more people, but you never want to lose anyone like that, and I wanted to win this for them," he said.
It was the first PGA Tour win for Garcia, 40, since his Masters' victory three years ago. He has 11 tour wins in all.
