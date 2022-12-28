The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced the induction of four new members into the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Hall of Fame, it was announced Wednesday.
This year's class includes former Georgia and Miami coach Mark Richt, Miami standout Devin Hester and two former Peach Bowl, Inc. chairmen, Glenn Cornell and William Pate.
“We are so fortunate to have the opportunity to honor the legacies of these four remarkable individuals this year as they are inducted into the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Hall of Fame,” said Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president Gary Stokan. “We are extremely thankful for the outstanding impact that they have had on our game and organization.”
For 18 years at the FBS level, Richt was a successful leader at both the University of Georgia and the University of Miami. He compiled a 171-64 overall record at both institutions and won a total of 10 bowl games, including the 2006 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, where Richt and the Bulldogs rallied from an 18-point deficit to upset No. 14 Virginia Tech 31-24. Richt’s teams at Georgia won two SEC championships (2002, 2005) and six SEC East Division titles. He left Georgia after 15 seasons with a 145-51 record, finishing inside the AP top-25 in 11 seasons and was twice named the SEC Coach of the Year (2002, 2005).
Richt would then return to his alma mater at Miami in 2016, where he had played quarterback for four seasons from 1978-82. As head coach of the Hurricanes, Richt was named ACC and Walter Camp Coach of the Year in 2017, after leading his team to a 10-3 record and peaking at No. 2 in the AP poll. Outside, of coaching, Richt was also known for his extensive work in the community and was named the first-ever honorary head coach of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his commitment to giving back to others. He also received the Stallings Award given for commitment to humanitarian and community service efforts, and in 2010, he was named to the AFCA Board of Trustees.
A first-team All-American kick returner in 2004, Hester played for the University of Miami from 2003-05, having contributed on special teams, offense and defense. The 2004 season saw him set the school record with four touchdown returns (three punts and one kickoff) and lead the team with four interceptions and four sacks as a defensive back. Hester was named the defensive MVP of the 2004 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, after returning a blocked field goal 78 yards for a touchdown during Miami’s 27-10 win over Florida. He would also appear in the following year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in 2005 against LSU, with Hester leading the team totaling 40 receiving yards. Hester finished his career with the Hurricanes with four punt return and two kick return touchdowns after three seasons.
Selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft, Hester is widely regarded as the greatest return specialist in NFL history, holding the record for most punt returns for touchdowns (14) and total special team touchdowns (20 — five kickoff, 14 punts, one missed field goal). In 11 professional seasons, he was named First-Team All-Pro three times and was a four-time Pro Bowler.
Former Peach Bowl, Inc. chairman Cornell served on the organization’s board for two different terms. For two years (1999-2000), Glenn held the position of chairman of Peach Bowl, Inc., overseeing the organization’s Board of Trustees and management of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and The Dodd Trophy. Cornell has over 45 years of business and economic development experience in Georgia, beginning his career with Norfolk Southern Corporation in 1962. Six years later, he began working with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, working in conjuncture with President Carter when he was governor of Georgia. His first term on the Board came in 1980, where he worked alongside Peach Bowl, Inc.’s founder George Crumbley for five years. His second term with the Bowl was from 1997-2003 and included his two-year term as chairman. He was also a part of the committee that hired current Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan. In 2003, Cornell was appointed by the governor to serve as commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development and charged with leading the state’s economic development effort.
Pate dedicated 20 years of service to the Bowl’s executive committee. After joining the marketing committee in 1996, he then went on to be named the chair of the committee for two years from 1998-2000. Pate, the president and CEO of the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB), was later named Peach Bowl, Inc.’s chairman in 2001, and became the first to serve a three-year term in the organization’s history. During his tenure, he established a financial reserve fund to elevate the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl’s position amongst other bowl games. Outside of his work with the Bowl, Pate went on to create a marketing fund, through the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau, to provide funding for major sporting events such as the College Football Playoff Semifinal games and the National Championship. At ACVB, he is responsible for maintaining tourism as one of the Peach State’s top economic drivers. Pate is an appointed member of the Georgia Tourism Foundation and is a past chair of the board of directors of the U.S. Travel Association and Destinations International.
Established in 2002, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Hall of Fame honors former players, coaches and contributors, as well as staff and volunteers, who have had a significant impact on the Bowl. There are now 62 members, including players such as Mike Singletary, Reggie White and Jim Kelly, as well as coaches including Bobby Dodd, Vince Dooley and Lou Holtz.
