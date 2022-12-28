Bulldogs don’t care about style points in 13-7 win over Tech

Georgia head coach Mark Richt shakes hands with Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson following a Nov. 28, 2015 game at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

 Kyle Hess

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced the induction of four new members into the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Hall of Fame, it was announced Wednesday.

This year's class includes former Georgia and Miami coach Mark Richt, Miami standout Devin Hester and two former Peach Bowl, Inc. chairmen, Glenn Cornell and William Pate.

