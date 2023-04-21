BUFORD — Marissa Ashton and the Buford gymnastics team won state championships last year, and Friday night at Buford City Arena they were even better.
The Wolves won the Class AAAAAAA-AAAAAA state title for the second straight year in impressive fashion, and Ashton repeated as the state’s all-around champion — both with higher scores than 2022.
Buford’s team score of 114.825 was nearly a point better than its winning score of 113.9 from last year, while Ashton’s all-around score jumped to 39.575, up from 38.97 a year ago.
Ashton, a San Jose State signee, was the individual champion in the floor with a perfect 10 — sharing it with teammate Lily Black, who also scored a 10 — and also finished first in bars (9.825) and beam (9.85).
Buford’s state title repeat gave the program five all-time state championships in the sport after winning three straight from 2014 to 2016. The only other Gwinnett school to win a state gymnastics championship was Providence Christian in 2009.
The latest title came with a whopping score of 114.825, well clear of runner-up Carrollton’s 111.7. Forsyth Central and North Forsyth tied for third at 111.1.
Buford’s team score was highest on bars (28.475), beam (28.050) and floor (29.650), more than enough to make up for a fourth-place finish on vault (28.650).
North Oconee won the AAAAA-A team title with 112.375 points, while Oconee County’s Hannah Aoki was the all-around champion in that classification with a score of 38.225.
