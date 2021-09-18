MARIETTA — Marietta recorded its third straight win in defeating visiting Parkview 38-12 at Northcutt Stadium Friday evening.
Tyler Hughes ran for a score and completed 13-of-19 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns in leading the Blue Devils (3-1) to the win. Kamryn Perry had five receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns, while Camden Overton added four catches for 62 yards and a score. Zuri Johnson also had a touchdown receptions for the Blue Devils.
"Those guys are all playing really well," said Marietta coach Richard Morgan about the receiving corps. "And all of them are so underrated, but they're making a name for themselves every night.
"We couldn't use play-action much because Parkview was so strong at the line of scrimmage. So, we had to go to some quick strike plays and 1-on-1 matchups and those worked out really well for us (Friday)."
Leading by 12 at the half, Marietta's defense halted an 11-play Parkview (2-3) drive when Broderick Tommie recovered fumbled snap on a 41-yard field goal try at the Panthers' 33.
Marietta capitalized on the turnover six plays later with Hughes' 5-yard touchdown throw to Overton for a 25-6 advantage.
Parkview cut into its deficit on a 9-yard touchdown reception for Zion Taylor from Colin Houck. The 2-point conversion failed however, leaving the Panthers trailing by 13.
Jace Arnold dashed any hopes of a Parkview comeback with a 95-yard return for a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff as Marietta outscored the Panthers 13-0 the rest of the way resulting in the 26-point victory.
"Parkview is an excellent team," Morgan said. "They have a great quarterback, a lot of talent on that roster and an excellent coaching staff. I'm glad we were able to compete with them and put ourselves in a position to win the game.
"We're getting better every week and playing hard as we're working to become one of the elite level teams out here. It's exciting to win, and I'm glad we were able to put on a good show (Friday). The kids did a great job."
Tyshon Jenkins added 66 yards on the ground for Marietta, which totaled 370 offensive yards and didn't punt in the second half.
Houck finished 15-of-33 for 148 yards and a touchdown for Parkview. Khyair Spain rushed eight times for 116 yards and a score, while Zion Taylor had five catches for 41 yards and a score.
Marietta scored two of its three first half touchdowns with no time on the clock and its final two scores came in the final two minutes of second period as the Blue Devils led 18-6 at the intermission.
Perry closed a 6-play, 87-yard drive with a 28-yard touchdown catch from Hughes with no time remaining to end the first quarter. Parkview blocked Ben Parrott's extra-point attempt, giving the Blue Devils a 6-0 advantage.
Marietta added to its lead late in the second quarter as the two teams combined to score 18 points in the final two minutes of the frame.
Milon Jones' interception of Houck's pass gave Marietta good field position near mid-field, and the Blue Devils found the end zone four plays later behind Hughes' 33-yard touchdown pass to Perry. Marietta failed to convert on its conversion attempt and staked a 12-0 lead with 1:34 on the clock.
Parkview answered quickly behind an 80-yard scoring run from Spain. The Panthers' Carlos Munoz missed the point-after try, trimming Marietta's lead to 12-6 with 1:14 remaining.
The Blue Devils took possession for the final time with 1:04 on the clock. Hughes directed an 8-play, 71-yard scoring drive to close the half, delivering a 28-yard touchdown throw to Johnson as time expired. Marietta was unable to cash in on the 2-point conversion, resulting in the 12-point halftime lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.