Maria Genovese found a perfect home at Georgia Gwinnett College, where her remarkable tennis career saw her become a fixture at No. 1 singles and doubles as the Grizzlies posted multiple national titles and three straight undefeated seasons.
Genovese, originally from Kazakhstan, moved to Florida to continue her training at IMG Academy during high school but then realized that after training for 10-plus years and enduring numerous injuries and surgeries that playing professionally was not in the cards.
”And so that's how I got into college tennis, which was probably the biggest blessing, for sure,” said Genovese.
She quickly realized that she still wanted to play and be a part of the tennis life, so she got involved with coaching when she moved to Texas. That's where she realized, “I really couldn't enjoy coaching anymore because I felt like there was still some tennis left in me.”
She started her college career and received her associate's degree at Tyler Junior College (Texas), a junior college powerhouse. From there, she landed at GGC after longtime coach Chase Hodges reached out to recruit her for the No. 1 NAIA school in the nation for tennis.
Now, after completing her final season of college tennis, she is looked forward to the next challenge.
"I'm hoping to be a graduate assistant tennis coach at a college somewhere maybe in Georgia, it's undecided yet but definitely try to apply that experience and help other tennis players that are on the same journey that I was on,” Genovese said.
Since Genovese transferred to GGC to continue her career, she enjoyed many memorable moments that she will miss immensely.
"Just the whole atmosphere of athletes being there for each other,” Genovese said of what she will miss the most.
Genovese lives and breathes sports, which is one of the many reasons she is going to continue her passion for tennis but in a different way.
“I'm not the one playing, they're gonna do what they need to do and all I can do is give them advice and help and just be a good coach,” she said.
Throughout Genovese’s college career she has dealt with many tough moments that have made her into who she is today and what pushes her to be the best version of herself. Drawing on those experiences, she hopes to help others in the future.
“Just being the person that people can come to and get help from, whether that be athletically or academically,” she said of her goals.
Genovese will have firsthand knowledge of one of the biggest challenges — being a student-athlete.
“So just balancing that and managing time well, knowing when to not overload myself as outside activities," she said of advice to college athletes. "Knowing when I need to rest. So kind of balancing that knowing how much you can handle because everyone is different.”
In her time at GGC, she won three team national titles (the Grizzlies have now won six straight), NAIA singles and doubles championships and was a multiple first-team All-American. The family aspect of the GGC program helped Genovese and her teammates to reach their personal and team goals.
"Being there for each other when we needed it and supporting each other through the good and bad times," she said.
That is what Genovese wants to instill in her coaching career.
”I'm really looking forward to using the experience and the lessons that I've learned as a college student and applying them towards my graduate assistantship,” said Genovese, who is spending the summer back home in Texas, where she is coaching local tennis.
