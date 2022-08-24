Aug 22, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) walks off the field after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
In keeping with its tradition of recognizing notable team alumni, officials announced Wednesday that Marcus Mariota and Willie McClendon will be honorary captains for their respective alma maters at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between Oregon and Georgia.
The honorary captains will join the team captains at midfield for the pregame coin toss prior to the 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 3 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Serving as the honorary captain for the Oregon Ducks will be Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, who played in Eugene from 2011-14. The most decorated player in Oregon history, Mariota earned unanimous All-America and Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year honors, and was named the winner of the 2014 Heisman Trophy. Mariota finished his career as the Pac-12’s career total touchdowns leader (135) and holds the career records for passing yards (10,081) and career passing touchdowns (105) at Oregon. He was selected with the second overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, and spent his first four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. After a recent two-year stretch with the Las Vegas Raiders, Mariota signed a two-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons this past offseason.
Representing the Georgia Bulldogs will be Willie McClendon, who played under former head coach Vince Dooley from 1976-78. In 1977, in the only previous meeting between Oregon and Georgia, he scored the game-clinching touchdown in the fourth quarter to help lead the Bulldogs to a 27-16 victory. After rushing for 1,312 yards and scoring 13 touchdowns during his junior season, McClendon was named SEC Player of the Year in 1978. He was then drafted in the third round of the NFL draft in 1979 by the Chicago Bears. After his four year playing career, McClendon went on to serve as an assistant on the Georgia coaching staff from 1989 through the 1993 season.
The 18th edition of the nation’s longest-running kickoff game will feature the defending Pac-12 North Division Champion Ducks squaring off with the defending College Football Playoff National Champion Bulldogs. Georgia is making its third appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game after most recently defeating UNC 33-24 in Kirby Smart’s first victory as a head coach in 2016. Meanwhile, Oregon will appear in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game for the first time in the program’s history. This will mark only the second time the two football programs have met and will be their first meeting since 1977.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.