NFL: Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets

Aug 22, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) walks off the field after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

 Vincent Carchietta

In keeping with its tradition of recognizing notable team alumni, officials announced Wednesday that Marcus Mariota and Willie McClendon will be honorary captains for their respective alma maters at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between Oregon and Georgia.

The honorary captains will join the team captains at midfield for the pregame coin toss prior to the 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 3 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.