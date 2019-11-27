DULUTH — After a shoddy start, the Atlanta Gladiators rallied past Norfolk with a second-period resurgence led by Tommy Marchin.
The rookie out of Brown University had the primary assist on the first two goals to tie it and then scored the game-winner. Recently signed Jake Randolph salted away the 4-2 victory with a goal in the final five minutes of Wednesday's game at Infinite Energy Arena.
Logan Nelson rolled into the zone on a 2-on-1 with Randolph to his left. Nelson snapped a pass between the circles and Randolph put a dart into the back of the net.
“I get disappointed when we're sloppy ... but all in all, we got the big goals when we needed them,” head coach Jeff Pyle said. “A great play by Nelly over to Jake and he finished it, which is why we brought him here. He can do that if he's given opportunities. That was a huge goal.”
The Gladiators (9-7-0-0) pushed their winning streak to four games and get to savor it over the holiday before another home game Friday.
“I knew (Wednesday) was going to be hard because we've been playing really well and playing tough teams,” Pyle said. “We see this team coming in and that they've struggled. But they've won three of their last four so I wanted to make sure we thought about that.
“I tried to prepare them all week — and it didn't work. I knew how important that first period was and we threw up on ourselves again, gave up two easy ones.”
Norfolk (5-13-3-0) capitalized on a bouncing puck and a defensive gaffe to take a 2-0 lead in the first period.
Atlanta goaltender Dan Vladar, assigned to the team after Sean Bonar was called up to AHL Providence, deflected an initial shot by Norfolk's Brayden Sherbinin. Vladar lost the handle on the rebound and Sherbinin smashed the rebound home 3:10 into the game.
An egregious defensive breakdown gave the Admirals a 2-on-0 with Vladar and Zach Franko tucked his shot under the crossbar at 12:39. Pyle elbowed the glass behind the bench in a longstanding sign of his displeasure.
“We were sloppy,” Pyle said. “We chased it a little bit and made some mistakes.”
Vladar, who was assigned to Atlanta by the Boston Bruins for parts of the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, kept the deficit from getting worse with a flurry of saves late in the first period.
“I wanted to make sure he left here with a win and I wanted us to play well in front of him,” Pyle said. “He did a great job of keeping us in it when we needed it. He was really sharp.”
Atlanta returned to the ice with the bulk of a power play still on the board and a markedly improved game.
Captain Derek Nesbitt scored 54 seconds into the period, driving a shot from the right circle through goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos.
“That was the big one,” Pyle said. “All of a sudden we're down by one. Then we tie it. After that it was like we have to get three (in the period) otherwise it's going to be tough.”
The Gladiators continued to pepper Sakellaropoulos and after another power play were outshooting Norfolk 19-9. They tied it 2-2 at 13:28 on Eric Neiley's second effort on top of the crease. Dante Hannoun and Marchin assisted on Neiley's fourth goal of the season then connected for the go-ahead goal.
Hannoun drew the faceoff back to Marchin on the inside edge of the left circle. Marchin's hard wrister foiled Sakellaropoulos, who leaned back on his knees after letting the shot through at 17:18.
“We've been doing a really good job of keeping a lead lately,” Pyle said. “We did. We're still taking stupid penalties, but we're killing hard.
“They're doing a lot of things well and doing what we have to do to win. They're confident enough to know when they're behind, they can still catch up.”