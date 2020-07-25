NEW YORK — Marcell Ozuna saved the Braves from a loss with a clutch home run with two outs in the ninth inning, and Atlanta took advantage in the 10th inning for a 5-3 victory over the New York Mets.
Atlanta lost to the Mets in 10 innings the day before in the teams’ season opener.
The Braves were down to their last out in the ninth before Ozuna blasted a tying homer off Mets closer Edwin Diaz. The big free agency signee drove the 3-2 pitch to right field for his first home run as a Brave.
Dansby Swanson’s RBI single to lead off the 10th inning brought home automatic runner Adam Duvall, who started the inning on second base per MLB’s new extra-inning procedure. Swanson later scored in the 10th and William Contreras added an RBI double, his first hit in the majors, for a 5-2 lead.
Atlanta’s only run prior to the ninth inning was a solo home run in the second inning by Duvall. Johan Camargo went 2-for-4 in the win.
The Mets loaded the bases against Luke Jackson in the 10th, but Jackson wiggled out of trouble and earned the victory.
Max Fried started for the Braves and went five innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs. He struck out five and walked twice.
Josh Tomlin, A.J. Minter and Darren O’Day each pitched a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts each to keep Atlanta close.
Duvall’s home run was the only blemish for Mets starter Steven Matz, who gave up two hits in six innings. He struck out seven and walked one.
The teams conclude their three-game series Sunday at 7:08 p.m.
