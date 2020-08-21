ATLANTA — Offseason free agent signees Travis d’Arnaud and Marcell Ozuna continued to pay huge dividends for the Braves in Friday night’s 11-2 rout of the Phillies at Truist Park.
The Atlanta duo combined to go 6-for-10 with three home runs and seven RBIs, helping chase Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola after 2 2/3 innings and four earned runs. The Braves (15-11) led 11-1 after five innings.
Ozuna homered twice and drove in four runs, while d’Arnaud had a home run and three RBIs. Johan Camargo added a 2-for-5 day with two RBIs.
The offensive output made it a short night for starting pitcher Max Fried, who struck out five and walked two in five innings. The left-hander, 4-0 on the season, gave up five hits and lowered his season ERA to 1.32.
Top Braves prospect Cristian Pache made his first start in his MLB debut, and had a single in the sixth for his first MLB hit.
