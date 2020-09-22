Atlanta United announced Tuesday the club has acquired midfielder Marcelino Moreno from Club Atlético Lanús of the Argentine Superliga for an undisclosed transfer fee.
The 25-year-old midfielder will join the club as a Designated Player and occupy an international roster slot pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa, and completion of any mandatory quarantine period under local government and MLS health and safety protocol.
“We’re pleased to bring in a player of Marcelino’s caliber and look forward to welcoming him to the club,” said Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra. “He is a dynamic attacking midfielder who has proven to be a consistent performer in the Argentine Superliga. He has fantastic balance and change of direction ability and is a player who can create on his own or bring others into the game.”
Moreno joins from Lanús, from which Atlanta United also signed Miguel Almirón. Moreno has made 106 total appearances for the Argentine club, 85 of those coming in the Superliga. He made his professional debut in July 2016 in the Copa Argentina. His league debut came later that season on Aug. 28 against Boca Juniors.
Born in San Martin, Argentina, Moreno made 22 appearances in his debut season in 2016-17, recording two assists. Since then, he has gone on to make at least 20 appearances in each of his three league seasons at Lanús. He scored his first goal with the club March 31, 2019 in a 3-1 win over Belgrano. He added another goal later that season in a domestic cup. He is now coming off his most productive season with the club, scoring three goals and adding six assists in 20 Superliga matches during the 2019-20 season.
Moreno has also featured in the Copa Sudamericana and Copa Libertadores, making a combined 11 appearances. During the 2017 Copa Libertadores, Moreno made four appearances to help Lanús reach the final before ultimately falling to Brazilian giants Gremio.
Atlanta United (3-7-2, 11 points) returns to action Wednesday, Sept. 23 against FC Dallas (7 p.m., FOX Sports South, Sports Radio 92-9 The Game, La Mejor).
