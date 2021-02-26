DACULA — Hebron Christian’s girls basketball team got another big game from Malia Fisher and dominated Christian Heritage for an 85-45 win Friday in the second round of the Class A Private state playoffs.
Fisher had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Lions (26-2), who host Stratford Academy in next week’s quarterfinals.
Nicole Azar had 15 points and eight assists in the win, Carly Heidger scored 11 and Jessie Parish had a nice all-around game with nine points, eight rebounds and five steals. Ella Heard (five points), Carly Fahey (three points, five assists, five rebounds) and Nickyia Daniel (four points) also made contributions.
